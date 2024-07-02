ADVERTISEMENT

Seven shops gutted in late night fire at Gandhi Bazaar in Shivamogga on July 1

Published - July 02, 2024 11:41 am IST - Shivamogga

Nobody was injured, as the shops were closed when the fire broke out

The Hindu Bureau

An accidental fire in one of the shops at Gandhi Bazaar in Shivamogga late at night spread to other shops, reducing readymade garments and footwear worth lakhs of rupees to ashes, on July 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as seven shops in Gandhi Bazaar, a business locality in Shivamogga city in Karnataka, were gutted in a fire on July 1 night. An accidental fire in one of the shops late in the night spread to other shops, reducing readymade garment products and footwear worth lakhs of rupees to ashes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nobody was injured, as the shops were closed when the fire broke out.

Passers-by noticed the fire and informed the Department of Fire and Emergency Services. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. As roads in the locality are narrow, the vehicles had difficulty in reaching the spot, and in extinguishing the fire. The staff worked for nearly three hours to put out the fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

A short-circuit in one of the shops is suspected to be the cause of the accident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As the news of the fire mishap spread, hundreds of shopkeepers rushed to the spot to check on their establishments. A few shopkeepers were spotted carrying valuable items in bags to prevent them from getting damaged in the fire.

Doddapete police handled the crowd.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka / fire

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US