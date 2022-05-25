Seven set to be declared elected to Council on May 26

The nomination papers of all the seven candidates who filed their papers on Tuesday for the election to seven Legislative Council seats to be elected from the Legislative Assembly have been found to be in order. They will be declared winners unanimously on Thursday.

A statement from Legislative Assembly Secretary M.K. Mahalakshmi said that all nominations had been found to be in order. The candidates would be declared winners on Thursday — the last date for withdrawal of nominations — after 3 p.m.

Of the seven seats for which the elections are being held, the BJP has fielded four candidates, the Congress two, and the Janata Dal (Secular) one.

The BJP candidates who filed the nomination papers are Laxman Savadi, S. Keshav Prasad, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and Hemalatha Nayak , while the Congress candidates are Abdul Jabbar and Nagaraju Yadav, and the JD(S) has fielded T.A. Sharavana.