November 15, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Tourism Minister H.K. Patil said that several organisations have evinced interest in adopting and restoring ‘neglected’ monuments in the State.

Under the PPP mode, the Minister said, certificates have been issued to seven private parties for adoption and restoration of monuments in Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts of Kalyana Karnataka region. “Priority would be given for cleanliness, protection and promotion of tourism at historical monuments,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Mr Patil said the government has been seeking the support of people and volunteers to protect historical monuments across the State.

A team led by the Minister, and comprising local legislators and officials, visited some monuments to publicise the the ‘Namma Smaraka Dattu Yojane’ (adopt a monument scheme), which was launched with the objective of collaborating with the public, NGOs and entrepreneurs to develop historical sites in different parts of the State.

The team inspected the rich art, architecture and cultural heritage of Karnataka at various protected national monuments, such as Narasimha Jharni temple, also known as Jharni cave in Bidar, Vijaya Vittala temple in Hampi, Bidar fort, Bhoganandeeshwara temple in Nandi Hills, Gol Gumbaz in Vijayapura, Badami caves, Anubhava Mantap at Basavakalyan, Nagavi Yallamma temple at Chittapur in Kalaburagi, Mulkhed fort in Kalaburagi district, and Shiravala village in Yadgir district.

The team learnt about the karez, a water harnessing system that originated in Iran. It uses deep underground channels to tap and distribute ground water. The team inspected ancient water supply systems.