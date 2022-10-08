Seven policemen booked for criminal activities

Seven policemen including an Inspector, two Sub-Inspectors, a head constable and three constables working in two different police stations have been booked for criminal activities.

Five policemen attached to Sadashivanagar police station have been suspended for abetting a cricket betting racket and cases were booked against them.

A senior police official said that all the five policemen including two PSIs and three constables were linked to a cricket betting ring. Their involvement came to light during the raid carried out on the betting racket. Preliminary investigations revealed their links and the accused police personnel were suspended, cases booked and a detailed departmental inquiry is ordered , a senior police officer said.

In another incident, a head constable of the Chikkajala police was trapped by the Lokayukta police while accepting a bribe to favour an accused in a civil dispute case. According to the officials, Ravi had taken a ₹3.7 lakh bribe from Devaraju, promising to drop the charges against him. Ravi told Devraju that he had to pay ₹50,000 to the Inspector and ₹30,000 to two writers of the station as part of the deal. However, he started demanding an additional ₹5 lakh from Devaraju following which he approached the station and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, a team of police trapped Ravi while the Inspector managed to escape. The inspector and the head constable have been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The accused Head constable has been booked under the Act too and taken into custody for further investigations.