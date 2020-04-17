Seven poachers nabbed in Bandipur, deer carcass seized

Seven persons including six former forest watchers were caught red-handed with deer meat in Bandipur tiger reserve on Friday.

Six of the accused were previously employed by the Forest Department which periodically recruits people from local villages on a temporary basis from January through April, to keep a watch on outbreak of fire.

The Conservator of Forests, T.Balachandra, said that working on a definite tip-off the night beat guards along with special tiger protection force lay in waiting near Hosahalligudda in the Gopalswamy Betta range of the tiger reserve.

Around 5.45 a.m. they intercepted a man astride a two-wheeler and a pillion rider and questioned them of their presence in the national park in the early hours. The two had a sack which was examined only to find it filled with slaughtered deer. The two accused were identified as Rangaswamy and Alumalaiah of Haggadahalla village.

The two confessed to laying snares in the Hirekere forest area and to have poached three deer to sell the meat. Soon after, three more persons reached the spot and the Forest Department staff took them into custody and it transpired that they were the customers intending to buy the deer meat. They were identified as Nanjashetty, Siddaiah and Chinnanayaka of Lakshmipura village. Two others who were part of the conspiracy, Nagarajushetty and Madashetty,were taken into custody from their village, Koodahalli.

Four more persons identified as Chinammalla, Krishnappa, Prabhu and Naganna are absconding. Mr. Balachandra suspects the involvement of a few more persons.

The authorities seized 50 kg of deer meat, a motorcycle, slaughtered heads of three deer that were stuffed in the sack, deer skins, 15 snares and a sharp knife from the accused.

This is the third incident of poaching from Bandipur since the last couple of weeks and has raised concern. Hence authorities plan to step up patrolling and combing operations besides redeploying the special tiger protection force and anti-poaching camp personnel.