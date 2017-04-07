Seven get life imprisonment till death

The Fifth Additional District and Sessions Court in Sagar city on Thursday awarded life imprisonment till death to seven persons charged with the murder of rowdy sheeter Hussainar Malbari Babu.

The police had arrested Mohammed Ali and his accomplices Ismail Sharief, Prathap, Prakash, Imran, Bhavar Lal, and Rahil on the charge of murdering Hussainar Malbari Babu in March 2015.

According to police, there was rivalry between the gangs led by Mohammed Ali and Hussainar and they used to quarrel frequently over disputes on gambling and money-lending business.

On March 20, 2015, Ali and the other accused assaulted Hussainar with lethal weapons near B.H. Road in Sagar city. Hussainar died on the way to the hospital. Based on a complaint lodged by his father, the police booked Ali and his accomplicesunder section 302(murder) and 120A(criminal conspiracy) of IPC.

Based on eye witnesses and reports by forensic experts, judge Maheshwari Hiremutt pronounced the arrested as guilty and has sentenced them to prison till death. The court also slapped ₹33,000 as fine on each accused of which ₹1 lakh would be paid to the victim’s father as compensation.