Seven people including pregnant woman killed in road mishap

As per the information available, the victims – four women and three men — were coming to Kalaburagi to hospitalise the pregnant woman for delivery.

In one of the worst road tragedies in recent times, seven people including a pregnant woman were killed when their car rammed into a truck that was parked near Savalagi village in Kalaburagi district at early hours on Sunday.

The victims were later identified as Irfan Begum (25), Rubia Begam (50), Abedabi Begum (50), Jayajunabi (60), Muneer (28), Mohammad Ali (28) and Shaukat Ali (29) – all residents of a village in Aland taluk.

As per the information available, the victims – four women and three men — were coming to Kalaburagi to hospitalise the pregnant woman for delivery.

The Kalaburagi police rushed to the spot and a case has been registered.