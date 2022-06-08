Seven more get 625/625 in a private school in Hassan after revaluation

Seven more students of Vijaya School in Hassan secured 625/625 in the SSLC examination, after revaluation. Already seven students of the school had secured first rank by securing 625 out of 625.

Many students, who had secured above 620/625 when the results were announced last month, applied for revaluation as they were expecting more marks. Among them, seven have secured the maximum number. They are Dhanyashree S., Manoj H.V., Manvith B., Nesar N., Nireeksha S. Gowda, Ramith H. and Vibha R.Gowda.

Tara Swamy, head of the institute, has congratulated the students and teaching faculty for the results.