Seven more die in Hassan district

With seven more deaths due to COVID-19 infection on Wednesday, the toll increased to 150 in Hassan district The number of confirmed cases crossed 5,000 on the day.

The seven victims included a four-year-old boy. A native of Sakleshpur, he had influenza-like illness. He was admitted to the hospital on August 16. A 45-year-old man from Channarayapatna, a 46-year-old of Arsikere, a 70-year-old man from Holenarsipur, a 62-year-old man from Holenarsipur, a 55-year-old person from Hassan and another 55-year-old person from Sakleshpur were among the dead.

A total of 226 people tested positive for the infection on the day, including K.M. Sathish Kumar, District Health Officer. With that, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 5,224. So far 3,318 have been discharged and 1,756 are undergoing treatment. Among them, 60 are in the intensive care unit.

Of the fresh cases reported on the day, four are from Alur, 31 from Arkalgud, 45 from Arsikere, 20 from Belur, 14 from Channarayapatna, 80 from Hassan, 25 from Holenarsipur and seven from Sakleshpur.