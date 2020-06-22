Seven MLC candidates elected unopposed

Bengaluru

22 June 2020 23:34 IST

With two of the nine nominations filed for seven seats of the Legislative Council being rejected, the seven remaining candidates have been declared elected unopposed.

The two Independent candidates had their nominations rejected because their papers did not have signatures of proposers. The seven who have been elected unopposed are N. Nagaraju (MTB), Prathap Simha Nayak, R. Shankar, and Sunil Valyapure (all of BJP), B.K. Hariprasad and Naseer Ahmed (of the Congress), and Govindraju (of JD-S). With Monday being the last date for withdrawal of nominations, the seven that remained in the fray were declared elected unopposed.

The election was to be held on June 29.

Advertising

Advertising