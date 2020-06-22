Karnataka

Seven MLC candidates elected unopposed

With two of the nine nominations filed for seven seats of the Legislative Council being rejected, the seven remaining candidates have been declared elected unopposed.

The two Independent candidates had their nominations rejected because their papers did not have signatures of proposers. The seven who have been elected unopposed are N. Nagaraju (MTB), Prathap Simha Nayak, R. Shankar, and Sunil Valyapure (all of BJP), B.K. Hariprasad and Naseer Ahmed (of the Congress), and Govindraju (of JD-S). With Monday being the last date for withdrawal of nominations, the seven that remained in the fray were declared elected unopposed.

The election was to be held on June 29.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 22, 2020 11:35:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/seven-mlc-candidates-elected-unopposed/article31893588.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY