Seven leopards trapped, three cubs rescued so far in December

December 29, 2022 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST

This includes the capture of the leopard in T Narasipura taluk responsible for the killing of two students

· Two leopards and three cubs in T Narasipura, three in Mysuru taluk and one leopard each in H D Kote and Nanjangud were captured since December 8; In total, 26 captured/rescued since April this year

Amidst the leopard scare reported from across Mysuru district and neighboring districts over the last two months, seven leopards were captured and three cubs rescued since December 8 in the district. This includes the leopard that was caught in T Narsipur taluk responsible for the killing of two students.

The cubs that were rescued at B.C. Halli in T Narsipur taluk were handed over to the Mysuru zoo.

The total number of leopards caught since April is 26. The captures indicate the rise in population of leopards which are straying out in search of food.

Out of ten leopards that were captured in less than a month, five were in T Narsipur taluk, three in Mysuru taluk and one each in Nanjangud and H.D. Kote taluks. The areas where the leopards were captured in Mysuru taluk were actually closer to T. Narsipur taluk.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Kamala Karikalan told The Hindu that the operations to capture the elusive leopard in T. Narsipur taluk was most challenging considering the time spent. . Many strategies were worked out to entrap the feline and it finally fell into the cage after a closer monitoring of its movements. “It was a well-planned and strategised operation in which drones with thermal cameras were used to track the leopard,” she said.

Ms Kamala said a male leopard, aged about 4 to 5 years, was trapped at Madhavagere in Varuna hobli on Thursday. “We have received information today of a leopard sighted near Bastipura and our team will be placing a cage for its capture,” she said, adding that the department keeps getting calls from villagers for entrapping the leopards sighted in their vicinity.

One of the reasons why so many leopards have fallen into the trap this month was that the area where the cages are placed should be left undisturbed to attract the felines to fall into the trap. “Sometimes, it takes time for the wild cats to fall into the trap. Patience and planning is key,” she added.

The DCF said the operations carried out at Mallikarjunaswamy Betta in T. Narsipur taluk early this month were carried out with a perfect team effort and a lot of effort had to be put in to entrap the leopard which was a smart one and avoided cages many a times that has been caught in camera traps.

In the wake of recent leopard scare and sightings, the Forest Department has procured ten new cages and three alone has been given to T Narsipur which is one of the key affected taluks. In addition, ten camera traps, long-range torches, and night vision gears have been procured from ₹14 lakh that was granted to the Mysuru division for strengthening the equipment for carrying out the operations.