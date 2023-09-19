Seven leopard cubs at Bannerghatta Biological Park succumb to highly contagious virus since August 22

September 19, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Seven leopard cubs have died at the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) after being infected by Feline panleukopenia, a highly contagious viral disease.

The cubs that fell prey to the virus were aged between three to eight months, said A.V. Surya Sen, Deputy Conservator of Forests and Executive Director, Bannerghatta Biological Park.

Mr. Sen said that the first outbreak of the virus was reported on August 22 and since then seven cubs died while they undergoing treatment. “We have around 15 leopard cubs. In total, 11 cubs were infected, of which seven cubs succumbed,” Mr Sen said.

He added that the surviving leopard cubs have fully recovered and doing well. “We have fully contained the virus and taken all necessary precautions to ensure that the animals are safe. Additionally, we are continuously monitoring the situation and ensuring that the enclosures have been disinfected and sanitised,” Mr. Sen added.

Apart from the leopard cubs, one lion cub was also infected, which has also now recovered.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), Feline panleukopenia is a highly contagious viral disease of cats caused by the feline parvovirus. Kittens are most severely affected by the virus.

Mr. Sen said that Feline panleukopenia affects only the cubs and the symptoms include fever, vomiting, severe diarrhea, and dehydration. He added that though the cubs were vaccinated, they were infected.