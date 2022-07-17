Karnataka

Seven Left parties hold joint convention in Bengaluru

Special Correspondent Bengaluru July 17, 2022 00:30 IST
Updated: July 17, 2022 00:30 IST

Seven Left parties held a joint convention in Bengaluru on Saturday for a discussion on ‘Alternative policies of the Left and secular forces for a peaceful and progressive Karnataka.’ A book on the same theme was also released.

The parties that participated were CPI (M), CPI, SUCI (C), CPI (ML), All India Forward Block, RPI and Swaraj India, according to a release.

U. Basavaraju, State Secretary of the CPI(M), pointed out that amid the grandeur of the 75th year of Indian Independence, one cannot ignore the harsh reality of the people of the country. In the name of development, though hundreds of crores have been spent, inequality was still glaring everywhere.

Veersangayya, State vice-president of Swaraj India, said that the enactment of anti-cow slaughter legislation was a huge blow to animal husbandry. The amendment of APMC Act was a blow to small farmers, he added.

H.C Ramakrishna, State council member, CPI, said the rights of workers was reduced to four labour codes in which many of their rights have been snatched away.

K. Uma, State Secretary, SUCI(C) spoke on the deteriorating condition of education in the country today. Addressing the gathering, Clifton D. Rozario, State secretary of CPI(ML), said those who dare speak the truth such as Teesta Seetalvad and Mohammed Zubair were being persecuted by agencies of the State.

