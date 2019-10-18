Seven Kolar Cong. leaders suspended

The KPCC has suspended seven party leaders in Kolar, including Prasad Babu, Kolar City Block Congress president, for indulging in anti-party activities.
In a letter to the KPCC, the Kolar DCC president has recommended disciplinary action against the seven for making baseless statements against KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao and AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka K.C. Venugopal in the media, said a release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.