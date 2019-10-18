Seven Kolar Cong. leaders suspended

The KPCC has suspended seven party leaders in Kolar, including Prasad Babu, Kolar City Block Congress president, for indulging in anti-party activities.

In a letter to the KPCC, the Kolar DCC president has recommended disciplinary action against the seven for making baseless statements against KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao and AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka K.C. Venugopal in the media, said a release.