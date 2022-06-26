Seven killed in accident near Belagavi, 10 injured

The Hindu Bureau June 26, 2022 12:09 IST

Seven labourers were killed on the spot and ten others injured when a multi utility vehicle overturned near Belagavi on Sunday

Seven labourers were killed and 10 others injured when a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) overturned in Kanabaragi village near Belagavi on Sunday. The injured were admitted to a hospital in Belagavi. All those travelling in the MUV were workers from Akkathangerahalla village in Gokak taluk and were being taken for employment at the Desur railway station. According to sources, the driver, Bheemesh, lost control of the vehicle near the Kalyal minor bridge, which fell off the bridge and overturned, killing seven on the spot. Belagavi Police Commissioner Dr. M.B. Borlingiah visited the spot. The details of the deceased are awaited. Marehal Station Police have registered a case.



