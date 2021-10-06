Seven killed as house collapses; CM announces ₹5 lakh each relief

Seven persons died when their house collapsed in Badal Ankalagi village in Belagavi taluk after heavy rain on Wednesday. Six, including a child, of the deceased were members of a family. The other deceased is the family’s neighbour’s child.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each for the deceased. He has also asked district in-charge Minister Govind Karjol to visit the village on Thursday, officers said.

Meanwhile, police officers and Fire and Emergency Services personnel rescued one person who was caught in the debris. He was rushed to the District Hospital in Belagavi. The police said that five died on the spot and two in hospital.

Members of the Bheemappa Khanagavi household were sitting after having dinner and the children had gone to sleep. A side wall collapsed and the victims were caught under the debris.

The deceased are Gangawwa Khanagavi (50), Sattewwa Khanagavi (45), Savita Khanagavi (28), Lakshmi Khanagavi (15), Arjun Khanagavi (45) and Pooja Khanagavi (8), all members of the Khanagavi family. The name of their neighbour’s child was given as Kashawwa Koleppanavar (8).

The village and surrounding areas have been witnessing heavy rain for the last three days. The house was old and dilapidated, a police officer said.

Police Commissioner K. Thiyagarajan, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Amathe and other officers rushed to the spot.

Member of Legislative Assembly Lakshmi Hebbalkar also visited the spot. She spoke to the wailing women of the family. She told journalists that she had dispatched ambulances and volunteers from the Lakshmi Tayi Foundation.