Seven killed, 14 injured in road accident

A multi-utility vehicle carrying a group of workers overturns near Belagavi

As many as seven workers were killed on the spot and 14 injured when a multi-utility vehicle overturned near Belagavi on Sunday.

All those travelling in the vehicle were workers from Akkatangerahala, Dasanatti and Mallapur (SA) villages of Gokak taluk.

The deceased have been identified as Adiveppa Chilambavi (27), Basavaraj Dalavi (30), Basavaraj Hanamannavar (51) and Akash Gasti (22) of Akkatangerahala village, Fakirappa Harijan (55) and Mallappa Dasanatti (30) of Dasanatti village and Basavaraj Sanadi (35) of Mallapur (SA) village.

The workers from these three villages were being taken to Belagavi in three vehicles for work on daily wages. In all, there were 21 people in the vehicle that overturned.

According to preliminary investigation, the drivers of the three vehicles were driving at full speed with a view to reaching the work place in time. The accident happened when one of the drivers lost control over his vehicle and it hit the sidewall of the Kalyal Minor Bridge in Belagavi taluk. The vehicle fell off the bridge and overturned killing seven on the spot. The driver is said to have jumped off the vehicle to save his life.

On seeing the vehicle overturn, workers in the other vehicles rushed to the rescue of the injured and brought them to the road. On being alerted, 15 ambulances and health personnel were rushed to the accident spot.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Boralingaiah, RTO Shivanand Magadum and others monitored operations to shift the injured to hospital.

Following the accident, a pall of gloom descended on Akkatangerahal village in Gokak, as five from the village were killed in the accident and several others injured.

Compensation

Meawhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced a solatium of ₹5 lakh each to the families of those killed in the accident.

Speaking to presspersons in Belagavi on Sunday, the Chief Minister expressed shock and grief over the loss of life in the accident.

He said that all arrangements have been made to provide free treatment to the survivors. He also said that in addition to the ₹5 lakh compensation, another ₹2 lakh each for the families will be released by the Deputy Commissioner of the district. The compensation of ₹5 lakh will be provided by the Labour Department as those killed were workers, he said.

Direction

Replying to a query on the reported foeticide case in Belagavi district, Mr. Bommai said that the Deputy Commissioner has been directed to take stern action against the hospital. A thorough inquiry has already been ordered in the case and strict legal action will follow, he said.