Seven Karnataka school teachers suspended for allowing students to write SSLC exam in hijab

Two chief invigilators are among those against whom action has been taken

Two chief invigilators are among those against whom action has been taken

Seven teachers, including two chief invigilators, have been suspended on charges of allowing SSLC students to write the examination wearing hijab in Gadag district.

The action came after a video of the girl students writing the examination wearing hijab was telecast in a section of the media. The incident reportedly occurred at examination centres at C.S. Patil Boys High School and C.S. Patil Girls High School in Gadag.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction Basavalingappa G.M. issued the order suspending the teachers for “allowing the students to write the examination wearing hijab in violation of the High Court order”.

The teachers — S.U. Hokkalad, S.M. Pattar, S.G. Godke, S.S. Gujamagadi, and V.N. Kivudar — and chief invigilators K.B. Bhajantri and B.S. Honagudi have been suspended, the order said.

In the order it has also been mentioned that the action was taken based on a report submitted by the Gadag tahsildar who visited the schools following reports in visual media and after a spot inquiry. In the order it has also been mentioned that the teachers who had acted in violation of the court order had also entered into an altercation with government officials who visited the spot following reports in the media. The suspended teachers are employees of various aided educational institutions, including C.S. Patil High School.