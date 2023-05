May 24, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

Seven travellers in a KSRTC bus suffered minor injuries when the vehicle fell into a ditch in Mullur in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

The bus fell into the ditch on a hilly road near Mullur Gudda on the outskirts of the village.

The driver and the conductor helped the passengers to safety.

The injured were treated as out-patients, the police said.

KSRTC officials have ordered an inquiry.