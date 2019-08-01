Seven, includingthree children, killed in road accident

Seven persons of a family, including three children and a woman, were killed in a road accident near Kashil village near Satara in Maharashtra in the early hours of Wednesday. It is learnt that the accident took place when the four-wheeler they were travelling in hit a roadside tree at about 12.45 a.m.

The names of the deceased were given as Nizamuddin Soudagar (69), his wife, Safura Begum (58), Nizamuddin’s eldest son Mansuf Ali (35), Mansuf Ali’s wife Nafeeza (34), Mansuf Ali’s two daughters Gulnar (aged six-and-a-half), Taiba (5) and son Ahmed Raza (2). The car driver, Saibaz, who has suffered serious injuries, is being treated at a hospital in Satara.

Soudagar was a flower merchant and a resident of Madihal. His son Wasim said that the family was on a pilgrimage to Haj and had left Dharwad at about 8 p.m on Tuesday and was to reach Mumbai from where it was to take a flight to West Asia.

The family’s relatives got the news about the tragedy at about 4 a.m. on Wednesday and immediately rushed to Satara. The bodies of the deceased are being brought to Dharwad, he said.