Seven, including five-year-old child, killed after two trucks hit SUV near Hosapete

October 09, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The police and rescue personnel trying to salvage whatever remains of the mangled SUV after the road accident near Hosapete on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As many as seven people, including a five-year-old child, were killed in a road accident on the National Highway near Gunda forest of Hosapete, Vijayanagara district, on Monday.

As per preliminary information provided by the authorities concerned, an SUV, coming from Harapanahalli and going to Hosapete, was hit by a truck that was coming in the opposite direction but somehow crossed the road divider.

Within minutes, a tipper truck that was following the SUV hit the vehicle from behind killing all the seven people in it.

Four of the deceased were residents of Ukkadakeri in Hosapete and the other three were from Sandur taluk in Ballari district. They were on their way back after visiting a temple at Kulalli in Harapanahalli taluk for a ritual when the accident happened at about 4 p.m.

The deceased have been identified as 60-year-old Kenchavva, 32-year-old Bhagyamma, 55-year-old Gonibasappa, 45-year-old Girija, 60-year-old Bhimalingappa, 28-year-old Anil and five-year-old Evan.

The drivers of the two trucks have also suffered injuries.

Superintendent of Police Shrihari Babu B.L. rushed to the spot and monitored the rescue operation.

“The SUV in which the victims were travelling was hit by two trucks, one from the front and the other from the back. During the preliminary inquiry, the driver of the truck that crossed the road divider and hit the SUV said that the steering wheel of his vehicle suddenly broke leaving him helpless in controlling the truck. It appears to be a mechanical defect that caused the accident. The driver has also been injured. He has been admitted to hospital,” Mr. Babu told The Hindu from the hospital where the injured are admitted.

