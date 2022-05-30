Seven in the fray as deadline for withdrawal ends

With no candidate withdrawing his nomination papers before the deadline for the withdrawal of nomination papers ended on Monday, there are seven candidates left in the fray for the election to the Karnataka West Teachers Constituency of the Legislative Council.

According to Assistant Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde, none among the seven candidates whose candidature has been declared valid after scrutiny of nomination papers has withdrawn his nomination papers.

Consequently, there are seven candidates left in the fray now, including three from the mainstream political parties.

The candidates are Basavaraj Horatti (BJP), Basavaraj Gurikar (Congress), Shrishail Gudadinni (Janata Dal-S) and Independents Karabasappa Madhyanad, Krishnavani Srinivasgouda, Fakirgouda Kallangoudar and Venkangouda Govindgoudar.

Already, a hectic campaign has begun in the districts of Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag and Uttara Kannada with leaders holding meetings at educational institutions and making appeals for votes.

Polling will be held on June 13 and counting of votes is scheduled for June 15.