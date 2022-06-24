Seven hybrid parks to come up in Hassan

Minister for Energy V. Sunil Kumar visited Linganamakki dam in Sagar taluk on Friday. Sagar MLA Hartal Halappa was also present. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Karnataka government will set up seven hybrid parks with a total capacity to generate 1,000 MW of power, said Minister for Energy V. Sunil Kumar. He spoke to presspersons after visiting Jog and Linganamakki dam in Sagar taluk on Friday.

The hybrid parks, which would include both solar and wind energy plants, would be set up in seven locations including Chitradurga, Gadag, Tumakuru, Koppal and Bagalkot. The survey was being done to finalise the locations for the parks, the minister said.

Mr. Sunil Kumar said that his department was focusing on increasing the generation of green energy. There was a proposal to cover 10,000 irrigation pumpsets through green energy network.

Sagar MLA Hartal Halappa and others were present.