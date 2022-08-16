Seven held for stabbing PU student to death

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 16, 2022 20:14 IST

The KG Halli police arrested a group of seven persons, including a B.Com student, for allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old PU student to death over a trivial row during a cultural fete at their college on Friday.

The accused Saad, pursuing first year B.Com at a private college in HBR Layout, participated in a dance competition at the cultural fete. The deceased Mohammed Arbaaz allegedly teased him during the show, which irked Saad. The next day, Saad accompanied by his friends, confronted Arbaaz and his friends and there was a heated argument outside the college .

In the melee, the accused allegedly stabbed Arbaaz and his friend Siraj and fled the scene. The profusely-bleeding Arbaaz and Siraj were rushed to the hospital, where Arbaaz was declared brought dead, while Siraj is recovering.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case of murder and attempt-to-murder and tracked down Saad and six of his associates on Tuesday. The police said Arbaaz was the eldest son to his parents. While his father is a tailor, his mother is a homemaker.

