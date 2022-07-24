Karnataka

Seven held for drug peddling

Special Correspondent Bengaluru July 24, 2022 00:11 IST
Updated: July 24, 2022 00:11 IST

The Begur police cracked an inter-State drug smuggling racket and arrested a gang of seven who were smuggling marijuana in a vehicle like in the recent Telugu blockbuster film Pushpa.

Th racket was unearthed when the police on July 18, nabbed three men red-handed selling marijuana near an under-construction house on RTO Office road and recovered 6.3 kg of marijuana from them.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A detailed questioning led them to the source of the drugs based on which the team intercepted a pick up truck on NICE Road junction in the early hours that was heading from Bidar to the city to deliver the drugs. The police caught four persons and recovered 168.6 kg of marijuana packed in plastic covered with 10 kg each neatly arranged in a secret chamber, below the floor of the truck, C.K. Baba, DCP, South East Division, said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The accused, identified as Aravind, Pawan Amjad, Imtiyaz, Prabhu, Nazim and Prasad, are habitual offenders and sourced the drugs from their contacts in Vizag and Vishakapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. They told the police that they were inspired by the movie Pushpa and modified the truck to create a secret chamber so that they could smuggle the drugs easily. The police booked them under the NDPS Act and have taken them into custody to ascertain their network.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Karnataka
narcotics & drug trafficking
crime
police
Bangalore
Visakhapatnam
Telugu
Telugu cinema
Andhra Pradesh
Read more...