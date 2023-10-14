Seven from KLETU in top 2% of scientists in Stanford list

October 14, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In a rare feat of its kind, seven faculty members and scientists from KLE Technological University (KLETU), Hubballi, have made it to the list of top 2% of most influential scientists in the world released by Stanford University for 2023.

In a press release, KLETU has said that that Stanford University has released the list in collaboration with Elsevier publications. The list is made after taking into consideration the publications, citations, h-index, co-authorship adjusted hm-index and a composite indicator (c-Score) in 22 scientific fields.

The seven researchers from KLETU who have made it to the list of top 2% are: Tejraj Aminabhavi, Nagaraj Shetti, Mohanakrishna Gunda and Shweta Malode, and Prabhugouda M. Patil all from School of Advanced Sciences; Vinayak Gaitonde and Nagaraj Banapurmath from School of Mechanical Engineering. They are among the 4,635 researchers and scientists from across India out of the global list of 2,10,199 scientists.

The list comprises of two categories namely a single year list based on annual publications impact in the year 2022 and other is career list, which depends on impact of lifetime scientific contributions.

Four researchers topped in both the career and single year list, viz. Tejraj M. Aminabhavi and Nagaraj P. Shetti, Vinayak Gaitonde and Prabhugouda Patil.

Two scientists Tejraj M. Aminabhavi and Nagaraj P. Shetti are internationally recognised in the Stanford list for the successive fifth year for their prolific highest-quality scientific contributions. Vinayak Gaitonde, Nagaraj Banapurmath, Mohanakrishna Gunda and Shweta Malode have received the recognition for the successive second year.

Prof. Aminabhavi has received the recognition for his work in polymer science and technology, waste to energy, environmental science, and drug delivery, and has publications of 1,029 research articles, 57768 citations, h-index of 75 and highest impact factor of 48.9. Prof. Shetti, has worked in the area of nanomaterials applications, sensors, biosensors, wastewater treatment, waste to energy, and hydrogen energy production, and has publication over 297 research articles, 13763 citations, and h-index of 75.

Prof. Gaitonde has worked in the areas of modeling and optimization, application of artificial neural networks (ANN), and robust design in manufacturing processes and has publication of over 186 research articles, 6475 citations, and h-index of 41.

Prof. Banapurmath contributed in the areas of materials science, alternative fuels, nanotechnology and renewable energy technology and has 349 research articles, 6374 citations, and h-index of 40 to his credit.

Prof. Patil specialises in Computational Fluids Dynamics and has 120 research articles, 2000 citations, and h-index of 30 to his credit.

Prof. Gunda has worked in environmental biotechnology, microbial electro-synthesis, and microbial fuel cell and has 94 research articles, 5,219 citations, and h-index of 41 to his credit.

Prof. Malode has done research in the field of electrochemistry, electrode materials and environmental applications, and has 108 research articles, 3899 citations, and h-index of 36 to her credit.

Chairman of KLE Society Prabhakar Kore, Vice Chancellor of KLETU Prof. Ashok Shettar, management members and senior faculty members have congratulate them and expressed appreciation for their outstanding research works, the release said.

