Seven from Karnataka among those evacuated

As many as seven families from the State that anxiously awaited for the return of their kin stuck in Afghanistan after the Taliban stormed Kabul last week heaved a sigh of relief on Sunday. A member each from these seven families was among the 168 who were evacuated by an Indian Air Force flight on Sunday.

While the seven from the State reached Delhi in the special evacuation flight in the afternoon, they are expected to reach their respective houses by Monday. In all, 107 Indians were among the 168 persons evacuated.

Those who were brought back from Afghanistan on Sunday included Hirak Debnath (Bengaluru), Abdul Tanveen (Sandur, Ballari), Dinesh Rai (Mangaluru), Jagadish Pujary (Moodbidri), Desmond Davis D’Souza (Mangaluru), Anand Prasad (Mangaluru) and Shravan Anchan (Mangaluru).

An announcement from the State government on Sunday said that there are three more people from the State stranded at Kabul Airport now. They are Fr. Robert Clive (Chikkamagaluru), Fr. Jerona Sequera (Mangaluru) and Sr. Theresa Crostha (Mangaluru). Among the three stranded in the airport, Sr. Theresa Crostha has expressed her desire to go to Italy after informing the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, the statement said.

According to Sandur resident Abdul Sattar, who is the father of 24-year-old Abdul Tanveen, she returned to Delhi with her husband Jalal Hasmi, an Afghan national. The two had met while pursuing an engineering course in Bengaluru and had got married in 2018.