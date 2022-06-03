Seven feared dead in a road mishap near Kalaburagi

The Hindu Bureau June 03, 2022 12:19 IST

Police said that there were 35 people in the bus, including two drivers and a cleaner.

: At least seven passengers are feared dead in a road mishap near Kamalapur — 30KM away from Kalaburagi on Bidar-Srirangapatna National Highway on Friday morning. The localities who witnessed the accident suspect at least six to seven casualties. But, so far, the police have confirmed only three deaths, all from Hyderabad. Police said that there were 35 people in the bus, including two drivers and a cleaner. The bus from Goa was heading to Hyderabad in Telangana when it collided with a goods vehicle near Char Kaman in Kamalapur, between Humnabad and Kalaburagi. After the collision, the bus moved a distance, overturned and caught fire. The police officials along with Fire nad Emergency team reached the spot and shifted the injured passengers to the hospital. According to available information, 15 people in the bus including driver, cleaner and reserve driver suffered injuries and were shifted to various private hospitals in Kalaburagi for treatment. Superintendent of Police Isha Pant visited the spot.



