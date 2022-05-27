Seven elected to Council unopposed

All the seven candidates of the three major political parties have been declared elected unopposed in the biennial elections held to the Karnataka Legislative Council from the Legislative Assembly constituency.

Candidates declared elected unopposed are Laxman Savadi, Hemalatha Nayak, S. Keshav Prasad, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy (all BJP), M. Nagaraju Yadav and K. Abdul Jabbar (Congress), and T.A. Sharavana (JD-S).

M.K. Vishalakshi, Returning Officer for the elections and Secretary, Karnataka Legislative Assembly, declared the results. The elections were necessitated as the term of office of seven members expires on June 14.