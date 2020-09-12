Seven deaths, 570 cases in D.K. and Udupi

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi reported 570 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Saturday.
As many as five deaths were reported from Dakshina Kannada and two from Udupi.
Dakshina Kannada reported 401 new cases taking the active cases to 3,707. Udupi had 169 new cases and the active cases stood at 1,760. Meanwhile, for the third straight day Belagavi district saw over 600 persons getting discharged on Saturday. It also reported 201 new cases and two deaths.
Davangere district recorded 267 new cases [one death], and 484 persons getting discharged; Dharwad had 239 cases [nine deaths], and 266 persons getting discharged; Gadag had 49 new cases [one death], and 206 persons getting discharged; Bagalkot had 175 new cases and 117 persons getting discharged; Chitradurga saw 227 new cases [four deaths], and 126 persons getting discharged; Haveri saw 213 new cases [one death], and 48 persons getting discharged; Uttara Kannada saw 130 new cases [two deaths], and 86 persons getting discharged, and Vijayapura saw 58 new cases [one death], and 73 persons getting discharged.
