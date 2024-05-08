Seven days’ time sought by Prajwal Revanna to appear before SIT ends

Prajwal Revanna, who flew to Germany from Bengaluru on April 27 a day before the first FIR was registered against him for sexual harassment, is still at large, even as a Blue Corner notice was issued against him by Interpol on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the seven days time he had sought through his advocate to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing alleged multiple instances of sex abuse by him, got over on Wednesday and he did not appear before it.

The SIT is likely to explore more legal options to ensure he returns to the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that he is unlikely to return home till the Lok Sabha elections are completed and results declared on June 4.

“Prajwal Revanna’s case has now become a national issue and the INDIA bloc parties are trying to embarrass the BJP with it. If Prajwal Revanna returns now, he will dominate the news cycle for at least a week. So it is unlikely he will return in a hurry,” said a senior leader of a political party, who did not wish to be named.

This, if true, would also provide time for his advocates to prepare for his defence, sources said. While senior advocate C.V. Nagesh has now appeared for his father H.D. Revanna, another senior lawyer, will file vakalat for Mr. Prajwal Revanna, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, these are matters of speculation and there is no concrete information with the State government on the time of his return to the country, even as JD (S) leaders also claim they are unaware of his plans.

Meanwhile, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said the probe into alleged multiple instances of sexual abuse by Mr. Prajwal Revanna, could pick up momentum only after his return.

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah who said that the State government had let the accused flee, Dr. Parameshwara said they could also indulge in blame game if they wished, but he said it would do no good.

“Under whose jurisdiction is immigration? So who let him go, the State or the Centre?,” he asked.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had written to Mr. Modi asking him to intervene and cancel the diplomatic passport of Mr. Prajwal Revanna to ensure he returned immediately.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.