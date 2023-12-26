Seven-day home isolation must for COVID-19 patients; doctors to visit houses of infected 

December 26, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

Following the detection of 34 JN.1 cases, including three deaths, the State Cabinet sub-committee on COVID-19 has decided to impose mandatory seven-day home isolation for infected patients and monitor those in ICUs through Tele ICU. Besides, sewage surveillance will be continued in Bengaluru and Mangaluru to track the spread.

Announcing this after chairing the first Cabinet sub-committee meeting on Tuesday (Dec. 26), Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said doctors and health staff will visit the houses of the infected to monitor their health.

Availing leave

“Those infected with COVID-19 should isolate themselves at home for a week, if not required to be hospitalised. All those who are under home isolation and are working in government and private should be allowed to avail casual leave for a week, while those hospitalised should be given special leave for the hospitalisation period. Guidelines will be issued on this,” the Minister said.

The meeting — attended by Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar, Health Commissioner Randeep D., COVID Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) Chairman K. Ravi and senior health officials — discussed measures to handle a possible surge in cases and hospitalisations, if any.

No restrictions

Asserting that the situation is not alarming, the Minister said the government will not impose any restrictions on New Year celebrations and gatherings as of now.

“However, wearing masks and adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour is advisable. Children with flu symptoms (cold, cough and fever) should not be sent to school. Parents should monitor them at home and get them tested if required. Regarding travel, there is no restriction on movement of people. Also no screening or testing of people at border areas as of now. Detailed guidelines in this regard will be issued by the government soon,” the Minister said.

JN.1 burden

Stating that the Cabinet sub-committee and TAC discussed the COVID situation based on the global trajectory of JN.1, the Minister said the department will seek help from experts at IISc and the Indian Statistical Institute to estimate the burden of the COVID-19 in the State in January-February.

“A spike in cases infected with the new variant is not surprising as it is expected to spread. However, there is no need to panic. The WHO and Union Health Ministry have classified JN.1 as a Variant of Interest (VoI) and not a Variant of Concern (VoC),” he said.

Admitting that the State was unable to meet the target of 5,000 tests as announced in the last two days, Mr. Gundu Rao said the target would be met from Tuesday, and necessary testing kits and consumables have been distributed to all districts and taluks. With more tests, the number of cases are expected to go up further, he said.

With more deaths occurring in a short span of time, the Minister announced that a death audit would be conducted to study and identify the underlying causes of death and recommend additional corrective measures, based on the findings.

Two more deaths

With two more deaths on Tuesday, nine deaths have occurred after the recent spike in cases and of these, three have been found to be infected with JN.1 as of now. The genome sequencing results of other samples are awaited, he said.

Noting that it has been decided to ensure the availability and working condition of tele ICUs and ICU beds, pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants and Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO), Mr. Gundu Rao said directions have been issued to ensure preparedness. “Mobile Oxygen generation and filling units will be procured on priority (at least one per division) to bolster further the oxygen filling capacity of the State,” he added.