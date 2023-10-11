Seven-day Dasara wrestling tournament to start from October 15

October 11, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - MYSURU

The Dasara Wrestling Competition 2023 is scheduled to be held over seven days from October 15 to 21 at the D. Devaraj Urs Multipurpose stadium next to Karnataka Exhibition Grounds here.

Sharing details of the wrestling tournament, the Additional Superintendent of Mysuru district police Nandini B.M., who is also the Special Officer of the Dasara Wrestling Competition’s Sub Committee, said the competitions will be held in three different categories of Nada Kusti or traditional wrestling, Point Kusti or mat wrestling and Arm Wrestling.

This year, the winners in different segments of Point Kusti will be given silver maces in addition to a cash prize, the amount of which will be decided by the sub-committee members based on the grants given by the State government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winner in the 57 to 65 kg segment of mat wrestling competition will be given the Dasara Kishore award, which will carry prize of half a kg of silver mace while the winner in the 74 to 86 kg segment will be given the Dasara Kesari award and a prize of 1 kg of silver mace.

Similiarly, the winner in the 86 kg plus category will be given the Dasara Kanteerava award, which carries a prize of a silver mace weighing 1.25 kg.

Winners in the women’s category of 57 to 62 kg will be awarded the Dasara Kishori, which carries a prize of a silver mace weighing half a kg.

A separate category for competitors from Mysuru division comprising the eight districts of Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Chickmagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi has been created in the 74 plus kg segment.

The winner in this segment will be given the Mysuru Dasara Kumar title, which caries a prize of a silver mace weighing 750 grams.

Nada Kusti

For the Nada Kusti or traditional wrestling tournament, Ms. Nandini said the organisers had already created a total of 205 pairs

The winners in three different categories of Nada Kusti or wrestling bouts held on soil will be given the Mayor’s Cup, Sahukar Channaiah Cup, and Mysuru Wadiyar Cup.

All the participants in the Nada Kusti will be given a honorarium, she said.

Arm wrestling

Arm wrestling tournament will be held in different categories for men, women and physically challenged participants.

The arm-wrestling tournament will be held on October 18 the trophies will be given to the best performer in each category along with medals and certificates to participants finishing in first, second and third place.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to inaugurate the Dasara Wrestling Tournament in the presence of Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa at 4 p.m. on October 15.

The wrestling competitions will begin with point kusti bouts between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. every day while the nada kusti or traditional wrestling bouts will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.