Seven-day average test positivity rate in Bengaluru nearly doubles the State’s 

July 23, 2022 23:42 IST

Except for Bengaluru Urban, all other districts have a TPR that is lesser than the State average

Although the COVID-19 situation in Karnataka is not alarming as of now, Bengaluru Urban continues to remain a hotspot. At 6.17%, the seven-day average test positivity rate (TPR) in Bengaluru Urban as on July 21 is nearly double the State average of 3.93%.

From a seven-day average TPR of 2.92% in the week ending July 14, Bengaluru Urban’s positivity rate has seen over a two-fold rise in the week ending July 21. This district that is continuing to report over 95% of the State’s daily caseload has been recording over 1,200 cases for the last few days.

Two-fold increase

Overall, with an over two-fold increase in the number of week-on-week new cases (from 3,030 in the week ending July 14 to 7,607 in the week ending July 21), the State’s average seven-day TPR of 2% has also nearly doubled in one week (from 2% in the week ending July 14 to 3.93% in the week ending July 21).

Except for Bengaluru Urban, all other districts have a TPR that is lesser than the State average. While Dharwad and Ballari have a seven-day average TPR of above 3%, it is less than 3% in the remaining districts (other than Bengaluru).

Concerned over the low testing rate in the districts, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had on July 15 written to the State Health Secretary T.K. Anil Kumar to ensure adequate testing is done in all districts while maintaining the recommended share of RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests.

“The State must also closely monitor districts reporting higher cases, positivity rates and clusters to gauge the true level of infection and control any emerging spread of infection. This will enable us take pre-emptive action if required, in any areas of concern,” the letter stated.

30,000 tests

Following this, the State’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) reiterated that the State should conduct 30,000 tests daily. “We have reiterated that 20,000 tests should be done in BBMP and Bengaluru Urban areas while the remaining in the rest of Karnataka. Although the situation is not alarming, we have to continue following all COVID precautions as the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Government of India have not yet declared that the pandemic is over,” said M.K. Sudarshan, TAC chairman.

Pointing out that the prevailing situation in Bengaluru is highly conducive for transmission, Dr. Sudarshan said there is no serious concern unless a new variant emerges and affects the vulnerable population. “The time has come wherein the disease severity is measured in terms of hospitalisations. All new cases are mere infections,” he said.

He said although deaths are also gradually increasing, most of the fatalities are from the high risk group. “Whether they died due to COVID-19 or with COVID-19 has to be studied through a comprehensive death audit,” he said.