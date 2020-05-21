Seven cured of COVID-19 in Davangere

HUBBALLI

Four of the patients sent to non-COVID-19 hospitals; 12 more likely to be discharged soon

Even as the number of COVID-19 positive patients is increasing in Davangere district, the district administration had something to cheer up for on Wednesday as seven patients have been cured of the pandemic.

While three of these patients were discharged from hospital and sent home, four who have been cured of the pandemic but have different health issues were shifted to non-COVID-19 hospitals. With this, the number of patients cured of the pandemic has gone up to nine in the district. Davangere has so far recorded 112 cases with four deaths. There are 99 active cases.

The three patients discharged from the hospital were contacts of staff nurse (P-533) and they now have been cured.

As they were discharged from the hospital, Davangere Deputy Commissioner Mahanthesh Bilagi, Superintendent of Police Hanumantharaya, Mayor B.G. Ajay Kumar and health officials, including District Health Officer Raghavendra Swamy, and staff showered flower petals on them to give them a farewell even as others clapped.

Mr. Bilagi told presspersons that the 16-year-old son (P-585) of the staff nurse, an 11-year-old boy (P-635) and a 52-year-old woman (P-616) tested negative after medical treatment and they have now been discharged from the hospital.

“Four patients (P-580, P-584, P-583 and P-617) who have been cured of COVID-19 are suffering from other health issues, including cardiac problems. They are being shifted to other hospitals for further treatment,” Mr. Bilagi said.

Mr. Bilagi said that 12 patients had almost recovered and steps would be taken for their discharge from hospital based on the advice of doctors.

He said that due to the efforts of the health team, more patients would soon get discharged from the hospital and appealed to the general public not to panic.

Mr. Hanumantharaya sought cooperation from the people, particularly those in the containment zones, in the fight against COVID-19, and warned that action will be taken against violators of lockdown norms.