Seven COVID-19 deaths in Ballari-Vijayanagara

Ballari and Vijayanagara jointly reported seven COVID-19 deaths and 964 new cases on Sunday. The twin districts also saw 786 patients discharged after recovery taking the number of active cases to 5,873, in all.

As per information provided by the Ballari district administration, Ballari district reported 540 new cases and 606 patients discharged taking the number of active cases to 3,502. Ballari taluk topped with 276 new cases and 2,014 active cases followed by Sandur with 146 new cases and 940 active cases.

In Vijayanagara district, which reported 423 new cases and 180 patients discharged, there were 2,366 active cases. Hosapete was on the top with 152 new cases and 646 active cases followed by Hagari Bommanahalli with 114 new cases and 363 active cases. Though new cases in Harapanahalli dropped, it has reported 668 active cases.

Kalaburagi reported two COVID-19 deaths and 564 new cases. With 1,025 patients discharged, the district has 5,095 active cases.