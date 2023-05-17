ADVERTISEMENT

Seven cattle die as truck hits wall of house near Channarayapatna

May 17, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Shivamogga

The truck driver tried to escape even after Hirisave police intercepted the vehicle and instructed him to stop

The Hindu Bureau

The driver of a truck carrying cattle, trying to escape from the police, hit a compound wall, leaving seven animals dead at Byadarahalli near Hirisave in Channarayapatna taluk in Hassan on Tuesday night.

Hirisave police spotted the truck carrying cattle illegally around 1.30 a.m. on NH 75. When the police signalled the truck driver to stop, he tried to escape, forcing the police to chase him. The driver took the vehicle towards a village, and at one point he lost control over the truck and hit the compound wall of a house that belonged to Lakshmana Gowda of Byadarahalli. The vehicle toppled, killing the animals.

Both the driver and his assistant left the scene. When the police reached the spot, they found seven cattle dead. Hassan SP Hariram Shankar informed the media that the two accused are absconding. The police rescued 33 cattle, and they would be sent to a goshala.

Hirisave police have booked a case.

