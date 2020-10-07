Seven candidates file nomination papers

HUBBALLI

07 October 2020 19:57 IST

Kuberappa, Sankanur, Kallur in the fray

With only a day left for filing nomination papers in the election to the Karnataka West Graduates Constituency of the Legislative Council, the process picked up pace on Wednesday with seven candidates, including those of the national parties, lining up to file their nomination papers.

Karnataka West Graduates Constituency comprises the districts of Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Uttara Kannada. Polling is scheduled to take place on October 28. With Wednesday’s seven nomination papers, the number of candidates filing nomination papers in the election has now reached nine.

On Wednesday, candidates of the Congress, the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) and also Azad Mazdoor Kissan Party submitted their nomination papers.

Advertising

Advertising

S.V. Sankanur of the BJP, who now represents the constituency, filed his nomination papers seeking re-election. R.M. Kuberappa who unsuccessfully contested in the previous elections, filed his nomination papers as Congress candidate. He submitted two sets of nomination papers to the Assistant Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil.

Shivashankar Kallur submitted his nomination papers as Janata Dal (Secular) candidate, while little known Prakash Kamble filed his nomination papers on behalf of Azad Mazdoor Kissan Party.

Apart from them Shivakumar Talawar, Basavaraj Teradal and Charanaraj K.A. filed their nomination papers as Independent candidates on Wednesday. The officials have so far received 10 sets of nomination papers from nine candidates. The candidates, particularly those of the political parties, came in processions to the Deputy commissioner’s office premises along with their supporters and proposers.

Thursday is the last day for filing nomination papers and scrutiny will take place on Friday. The candidates will have time till October 12 to withdraw their nomination papers.

Case booked

Meanwhile, the Haveri District Police have booked a case against Independent candidate Ravi Padasalagi for forging the signatures of his proposers. They have sent a copy of the FIR along with a report to the ARO seeking action against the candidate.