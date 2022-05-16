Seven buffaloes die after car hits them

As many as seven buffaloes died after they were hit by a car on the outskirts of Shivamogga city on Sunday night. The buffaloes belonged to Manjunath, a resident of Gadikoppa in Shivamogga.

Manjunath was taking the buffaloes back to his residence from Malligehalli, when a speeding car hit them on Shivamogga-Sagar Road (NH 206). After the accident, the two persons in the car fled from the scene, leaving the vehicle there. The Shivamogga Traffic police visited the spot.

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa visited the spot on Monday and directed the police to take action against the car driver. The police are said to have traced the car owner.