Seven arrested over death of monkeys in Hassan district

Hassan

03 August 2021 00:22 IST

Couple were allegedly hired by villagers to end monkey menace

The police and forest officials investigating the death of monkeys that came to light on July 28 have arrested seven people, including a couple. The issue has caught Statewide attention as the High Court of Karnataka has begun suo motu proceedings in the case.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish said at a press conference on Monday that police and forest officials conducted an investigation and arrested seven people. The police arrested Ramu and his wife Yashoda from Banavara in Arsikere taluk, apart from Manju, Raje Gowda, and Prasanna. The forest officials arrested Srikanth and Ramanuja Iyengar. A case has been booked against them under the Wildlife Protection Act and Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code.

The residents of Ugane and Kyatanahalli villages in Hassan taluk had been facing a monkey menace. In order to prevent monkeys from raiding their farms, they contacted Ramu and Yashoda, a couple known for their monkey capture skills. The couple prepared a special basket to capture the monkeys, caught them and put them in bags. It is suspected that the animals died while being carried in the bags. Officials are expecting the laboratory reports of the samples sent for further examination.

The accused left the bags carrying monkeys near Chowdanahalli in Belur taluk on July 28. Locals noticed the bags and informed the police. Subsequently, the High Court instructed the Deputy Commissioner to submit a report before August 4.