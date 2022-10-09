Seven arrested on charge of stabbing a person to death

ADVERTISEMENT

The City police has arrested seven persons accused of stabbing one person to death and causing injuries to another in a road-side brawl taking place in Lashkar Police station limits in the city late on Thursday night.

A special team was formed by the police, which managed to arrest the accused, who were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

Police sources said Sadakath, a resident of Shantinagar in Mysuru, and his friends Haneef and Naushad were involved in a row with another group of youths in front of a tea stall near the suburban bus stand. While Sadakath and Haneef were stabbed, Naushad managed to escape from the spot. Though Sadakath also tried to flee, he collapsed a few metres away.

Both Sadakath and Haneef were taken to K.R. Hospital, where Sadakath succumbed to injuries. Police swung into action immediately and managed to arrest all the seven accused.

Meanwhile, SDPI State President Abdul Majeed, in a press statement, said Sadakath, 38, was the sole breadwinner of the family. “His father passed away when he was a child. His mother and family were surviving on his earnings. Now, the family has lost its sole breadwinner”, he said while requesting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to give a compensation of ₹ 50 lakh to the family of the deceased.

Contending that Sadakath was “killed unjustly without doing any wrong”, Mr Majeed demanded that the conspiracy behind the murder be revealed.