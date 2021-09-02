Seven arrested on charge of assault

The Chikkamagaluru police have arrested seven people on the charge of assaulting environmentalist D.V. Girish and his friends. The accused were hiding in different places across the State, said Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay on Thursday.

Mr. Girish and his friends were returning to Chikkamagaluru after a field visit on Monday evening, when a group of youths assaulted them.

According to the complaint filed by Mr. Girish, the accused teased his friend’s daughter, who was traveling with them, near Santhaveri village. As they raised objection, the youths followed their vehicle on two-wheelers and stopped them at Kambihalli and assaulted them. The video clip of the assault has gone viral. The police booked the case under the POCSO Act, besides other sections of the IPC. Mr. Girish, in his complaint, had alleged that eight people assaulted him and his friends. He had named only one person in the complaint.