Seven arrested, money doubling racket busted

December 31, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Belagavi

The Belagavi District Police have arrested a gang of seven members on the charge of running a money doubling racket.

The names of the arrested people were given as: Deepa Awatagi, Shivananda Mathapathy, Appaiah Pujari, Sunil Vibhuti, Sachin Kumar Ambli, Bharatesh Agasara and Sashikumar Dodnnavar.

A car and some cash have been seized from them.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are said to have collected ₹25 lakh from Siddana Gouda, a Gokak-based trader. They convinced him that a woman member of the gang can double his money using her influence at a private bank.

The gullible trader handed over the money in a private hotel near the city. Other gang members, posing as police officers, conducted a so-called raid on the hotel and seized the money.

The trader then decided to file a complaint with the police. And, a team of police officers caught the gang while posing as potential customers.

Superintendent of Police Bheema Shankar Guled has congratulated the team.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.