Seven arrested in tourism fund diversion case in Bagalkot

Published - July 22, 2024 07:36 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Bagalkot Police have arrested seven people in connection with fudging records and diverting funds in the Department of Tourism, Inspector-General of Police (northern Range) Vikash Kumar Vikash said in Bagalkot on Monday.

“Investigation is going on in connection with the diversion of funds. As many as seven people, including an outsourced bank employee Suraj Sagar, have been arrested. Officers have found that he transferred funds from the department to his friends and acquaintances and asked them to transfer it back to him,” Mr. Vikash said.

“During investigation, we found out that such illegal diversions have occurred in the offices of textiles and handlooms and backward classes. We have asked the departments concerned to take the necessary steps, including filing formal police complaints, to bring the culprits to book,” he said.

