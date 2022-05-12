Seven arrested in kidnap-murder case
Seven persons, who were allegedly involved in the kidnap and murder of a 20-year-old youth on May 9 over an old rivalry, were arrested by the Bommanahalli police on Thursday. The accused, on May 9, abducted Suhas Amul in an autorickshaw from outside a wine store, took him to an isolated place in Basavapura in Electronics City, and stabbed him to death, the police said.
Suhas, who was assisting his father, a middleman in an RTO office, had a fight with the accused earlier over a trivial issue. Enraged by this, the accused decided to take revenge and abducted and killed him before fleeing the spot. When Suhas did not return home, his father filed a missing complaint with the Bommanahalli police. The police verified the CCTV footage from in and around the area to track down the accused.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.