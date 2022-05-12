Karnataka

Seven arrested in kidnap-murder case

Seven persons, who were allegedly involved in the kidnap and murder of a 20-year-old youth on May 9 over an old rivalry, were arrested by the Bommanahalli police on Thursday. The accused, on May 9, abducted Suhas Amul in an autorickshaw from outside a wine store, took him to an isolated place in Basavapura in Electronics City, and stabbed him to death, the police said.

Suhas, who was assisting his father, a middleman in an RTO office, had a fight with the accused earlier over a trivial issue. Enraged by this, the accused decided to take revenge and abducted and killed him before fleeing the spot. When Suhas did not return home, his father filed a missing complaint with the Bommanahalli police. The police verified the CCTV footage from in and around the area to track down the accused.


May 12, 2022

