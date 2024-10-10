GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seven arrested in Davangere for robbing arecanut trader of ₹17 lakh in cash

Published - October 10, 2024 09:23 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Davangere District Police arrested four men on the charge of robbing an arecanut trader of ₹17 lakh in cash.

Officers of the Channagiri Police Station arrested Mohammad Inayath, Umar Faruq and Shabuddin Khaji from Channagiri town, Salman Ahmed, Sayyad Saifullah and Khashif Ahmed from Mysuru and Khuram Khan, a resident of Tumakuru, and seized ₹7.3 lakh in cash, two cars, two motorbikes and nine mobile phones from them.

Victim Ashok Ravikumar, arecanut merchant from Bhadravati, lodged a complaint with the police stating that he was robbed of ₹17 lakh in cash in the Joladal forest in the district on September 28 this year.

The accused had pretended to be traders and had asked the victim to come to them with cash. They robbed him in the forest. He complained to the Channagiri Police later.

Superintendent of Police Uma Prashant said that the accused have confessed to the offence. “However, there is a suspicion that more people are involved in this robbery. We are investigating the crime and will trace others involved,” she said.

