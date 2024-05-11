Seven arrested for torturing three youths

The Kalaburagi police have arrested seven persons for allegedly torturing three youths by stripping, giving electric shocks, beating with wooden sticks on their genitals and threatening to kill them, in the city last week.

As per the information provided by Police Commissioner R. Chetan, a case has been registered against Imran Patel, Mohammad Mateen (Steel Mateen) - both residents of Ganesh Nagar; Mohammad Ziya Ullah Hussain – resident of Mujaheer Nagar; Mohammad Afzal Shaikh – resident of Islamabad colony; Hussain Shaikh from Millat Nagar; and Ramesh Doddamani and Sagar Koli from Chitapur taluk; and four others.

Arjunappa Madival of Devanoor village in Sedam taluk, Mohammad Sameeruddin of Islamabad Colony and Abdul Rehman of Hirapur in Kalaburagi are the victims who were confined to a building in an isolated area on the Hagarga road for 24 hours (from May 4 to 5) and tortured, which was captured by the accused on their mobile phones and circulated on social media.

Arjunappa, a second hand car dealer, had demanded ₹1 lakh commission from accused Ramesh for getting him a second hand car at a sum of ₹6 lakh from his friend Abdul Rehman in Kalaburagi. On May 4, Arjunappa started from Sedam and picked Ramesh from Chittapur for purchasing a used car.

After finalising the car at Naganahalli cross, on the pretext of bringing money the accused Ramesh took all the three victims to his friend Imran residing at a building on the Hagarga road. After taking a test drive, Imran and his friends started addressing the victims with abusive and filthy language and dragged them into the room, where they were brutally tortured day and night.

After the prime accused Imran Patel started demanding ₹10 lakh from Arjunappa and threatened to kill him, on May 5 the victim asked his wife to transfer ₹50,000 to his account. The accused Imran snatched Arjunappa’s mobile phone and spent around ₹4,200 through Phone Pe by accessing his password.

Besides demanding ₹7 lakh as extortion to release Arjunappa and his two friends, the accused Imran also warned Arjunappa to pay him a commission of ₹1 lakh every month.

Based on a tip-off, the police reached the spot on May 5 evening. The accused tried to flee but were nabbed.

Based on the complaint of the victims, a case was registered against the accused under various sections including IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder), 149, 365, 342, 364(a), 504, 326.