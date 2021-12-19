Seven arrested for blackening Shivaji statue

Benglauru

19 December 2021 12:23 IST

In the wake of the tension in Belagavi, jurisdictional police have been instructed to step up vigil and provide security cover to statues in other parts of the city too

The Bengaluru city police on December 19 arrested seven people in connection with the desecration of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at Bashyam Circle. The arrests were made after teams analysed CCTV footage and questioned some of the miscreants who had reportedly circulated video clips of the incident on social media.

“Investigations are ongoing,” said a police officer but did not divulge further details. On the morning of December 17, a group of people had gathered in front of the statue, shouting slogans against the MES. They threw ink on the statue and escaped.

