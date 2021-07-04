Seven arrested, 163 grams of gold recovered

KALABURAGI

04 July 2021 18:50 IST

Two four-wheelers, two motorcycles also seized

Kalaburagi Police on Saturday arrested seven members of a gang and recovered gold weighing 163 grams and valued at ₹8 lakh that from them.

The police also recovered two four-wheelers and two motorcycles valued at ₹7 lakh, used in the crime.

The police gave the names of the arrested as Raghu Chavan (19), Sheelvant Kale (19), Ratnu Pawar (21), Lalu Kale (24), Ganesh Kale (19), Shravan Shikari (24) and Kalavati Gounya (52).

All the accused belong to the Pardi community. Of the seven accused, five are from Savalagi village in Kalaburagi district, while Kalavati is from Sultanpur village on the outskirts of the city and Sharavan Shikari hails from Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

The breakthrough came when Kalaburagi Police were investigating burglary cases in the houses of Shamrao Mahendrakar in Suvarna Nagar and Ambuja Avadhoot at GDA Colony in the city. The police received a tip-off about the gang and traced their activities.

During interrogation, the gang members confessed to having committed various crimes and robbery around Kalaburagi. The police said that Kalavati was going from area to area selling balloons even as she carried out a reconnaissance of prospective victims and their houses. Then, the gang targeted locked houses and broke into them before making away with valuables.